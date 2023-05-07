YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YGF)

YanGuFang International Group’s (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, May 8th. YanGuFang International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

YGF opened at $2.95 on Friday. YanGuFang International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

About YanGuFang International Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd. is a healthy food company primarily engaging in the production, research and development and sales of oat and grain products. YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.