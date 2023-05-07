Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $35.53 or 0.00122896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 6% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $580.16 million and $15.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

