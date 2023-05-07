ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,427.45 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $522,427.45 and approximately $55.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00124158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00030410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

