Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

