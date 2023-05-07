Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

