Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

ZBH opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

