Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.43.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.23 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

