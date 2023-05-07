Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

