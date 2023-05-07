Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.65 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.23. 4,224,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

