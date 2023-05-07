Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.