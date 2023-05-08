1,050 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 271,414 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 232,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.76. 29,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

