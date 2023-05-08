107,500 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,921. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

