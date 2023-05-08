10,825 Shares in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:BALT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. 37,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.