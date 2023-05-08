1,115 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ASML traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $654.18. The stock had a trading volume of 314,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.75.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
