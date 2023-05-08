1,250 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $199.20 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

