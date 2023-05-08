1,600 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.83.

CI traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.99. 956,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.