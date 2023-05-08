16,427 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,497 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $938.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

