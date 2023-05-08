1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Stock Up 5.7 %

1st Source stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $107,888 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth $295,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

