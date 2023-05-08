23,797 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in YETI by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

