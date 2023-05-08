24,171 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 180,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.