27,570 Shares in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 1.45% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $738,000.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVA stock remained flat at $23.31 on Monday. 1,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

