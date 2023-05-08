30,176 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Novanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

