3,172 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.33. 6,640,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,853,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $595.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

