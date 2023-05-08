4,000 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.34. 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,646. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

