4,373 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. 2,733,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,488. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

