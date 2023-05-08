45,241 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS IDHD traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (IDHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 100 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 300 highest-yielding developed ex-US stocks.

