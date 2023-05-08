46,800 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $42.02. 103,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

