5,819 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,980. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

