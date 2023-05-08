60,956 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,903,000. Stryker comprises 5.0% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.17. 241,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,561. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.