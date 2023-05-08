8,692 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 345,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,483. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

