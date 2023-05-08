888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $406.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.81. argenx has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.