888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.24.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.00. 158,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

