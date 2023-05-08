9,060 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Purchased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.38. 80,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.