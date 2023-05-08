92 Resources Reiterates Maintains Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.31. 121,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

