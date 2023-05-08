A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.20% of A10 Networks worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,462. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $509,618. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

