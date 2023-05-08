AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

