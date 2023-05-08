ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.52 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,530.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,891.87 or 1.00062507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000255 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,480.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

