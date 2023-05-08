abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Royal Bank of Canada

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered abrdn from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.30) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $174.00.

SLFPF stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

