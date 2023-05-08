Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.48. The stock had a trading volume of 452,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.20 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.