Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.79 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -32.18 Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 7.54 -$39.84 million ($1.02) -9.80

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Accuray has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.80%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.32% -20.09% -2.17% Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats Apollo Endosurgery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

