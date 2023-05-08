Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

