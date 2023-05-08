Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lessened by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,277 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.