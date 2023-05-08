Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $201,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

