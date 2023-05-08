Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s 6th Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.31. 33,821,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,299,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

