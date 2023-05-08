AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 5.5%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.19. 67,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 148,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $954.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

