aelf One Day Volume Tops $4.45 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $173.69 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003805 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

