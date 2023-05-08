Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 242,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 481,734 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

