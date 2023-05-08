AirBoss of America (BOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of C$159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.41 million.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Up 1.3 %

BOS stock opened at C$7.10 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The stock has a market cap of C$192.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

BOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. Corporate insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.