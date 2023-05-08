Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $36.15

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $37.96. Alcoa shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 611,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

