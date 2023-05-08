Algorand Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $44.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,692,455 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,367,296 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

